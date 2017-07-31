DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





31.07.2017 / 11:54





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte/

English: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports/





31.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

