LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


31.07.2017 / 11:54


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte/
English: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports/













Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
