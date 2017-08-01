

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous





LION E-Mobility AG: Half-Year Figures of TUEV SUED and LION Smart GmbH





31.07.2017 / 20:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IFRS Half-Year Figures of TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH





TUEV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture between TUEV SUED and LION, recorded a further increase in turnover in the first half of 2017. Compared to the previous year sales increased by 34.2% to EUR 2,939 TEUR (previous year: 2,190 TEUR).





The balance sheet total increased from 9,779 TEUR to 10,240 TEUR. On the asset side this is mainly due to the increase in cash pool receivables from TÜV SÜD AG in the amount of 344 TEUR and on the liability side due to the increase in shareholders" equity of 341 TEUR. A balance sheet profit in the amount of 442 TEUR has been recorded.





The six-month net profit increased from 75 TEUR to 341 TEUR, resulting primarily from the increase in sales revenues by 749 TEUR. This was offset by the increase in personnel expenses of 174 TEUR, depreciation of 46 TEUR and other expenses of 107 TEUR.





EBITDA increased from 492 TEUR to 915 TEUR.



The equity ratio also increased from 57.2% to 58.0%, mainly due to the rise in the balance sheet profit.





Half-year figures:



Sales current year / previous year: + 34.2%



Six-month net profit for the year / previous year: + 352.6%



Balance sheet profit year / previous year: + 336.9%



EBITDA Year / previous year: + 86.1%



Equity ratio 30.06.17: + 0.8%



Balance sheet total 30.06.17 / 31.12.16: + 4.7%





________________________________________________________________________________



HGB Half-Year Figures of LION Smart GmbH





LION E-Mobility AG announces that revenues of its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH have changed from TEUR 780 to TEUR 690 in the first half of 2017 compared to previous year"s figures.





This can be put down to the fact that projects have been postponed and accounting processes and effects will only be reflected in the second half of the year. The operating result of TEUR -259 (previous year: TEUR -327) can primarily be attributed to increased personnel development. In addition, the company has invested sustainably in customer relationships, seven new patents, expansion of the machine pool, quality management and marketing. Nevertheless, operating costs were reduced compared to the previous year.





The six-month net profit thus improved from TEUR -355 to TEUR -327. The investments made, the operating success with our customers and the good order situation leave us confident about the further business development this year.





A supply contract with Kreisel Electric for the stationary storage "Mavero", for which the production has already started, has been agreed on until 2021.





The management of LION Smart GmbH expects sales to increase in the second half of the year.





About LION E-Mobility AG







LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com







Disclaimer



This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:



Mr. Walter Wimmer







Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.de







LION E-Mobility AG



Lindenstrasse 16



6340 Baar



Switzerland























31.07.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



