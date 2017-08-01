DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





01.08.2017 / 07:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte.html

English: http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte.html





01.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

