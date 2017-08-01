DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS AND POWER SUPPLIES. GROWING SEMICONDUCTOR CONTENT PER VEHICLE KEEPS AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS BUOYANT
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
- Q3 FY 2017: REVENUE EUR1,831 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT EUR338 MILLION; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN 18.5 PERCENT; EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR0.22 (BASIC AND DILUTED); ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR0.24 (DILUTED); GROSS MARGIN 38.2 PERCENT, ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 39.4 PERCENT
- OUTLOOK FOR Q4 FY 2017: AT AN ASSUMED EXCHANGE RATE OF US$1.15 TO THE EURO EXPECTED REVENUE ABOUT THE SAME LEVEL AS Q3 FY 2017; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN AT AROUND 18 PERCENT
- UNCHANGED OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017: DESPITE SIGNIFICANT HEADWIND FROM THE WEAKER US DOLLAR IN THE SEPTEMBER QUARTER, YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 8 TO 11 PERCENT; SEGMENT RESULT MARGIN OF 17 PERCENT AT MID-POINT OF REVENUE GUIDANCE
"Our forecast has been fully confirmed. The pace of growth in the third quarter was in line with expectations," said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. "Demand is particularly strong for the power semiconductors we produce for various applications ranging from renewables to data centers. The market for electro-mobility also continues to accelerate. During the nine-month period ended June 2017 we acquired almost twice as much new business in this area for the coming five to ten years as in the entire previous fiscal year. Infineon is a leader in IGBTs for hybrid and electric cars, a technology which will prevail in this application for years to come. We are further expanding our strong position in this market. Overall, we confirm our outlook for the current fiscal year, despite strong headwinds caused by the weaker US dollar."
1 The calculation for earnings per share and for adjusted earnings per share is based on unrounded figures.
2 The reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as well as of cost of goods sold to adjusted cost of goods sold and adjusted gross margin can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.
REVIEW OF GROUP FINANCIALS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR
The third-quarter gross margin was 38.2 percent, compared with 36.5 percent in the previous quarter. These figures include acquisition-related depreciation and amortization as well as other expenses attributable to the International Rectifier acquisition totaling EUR20 million. The adjusted gross margin came in at 39.4 percent, up from 38.0 percent one quarter earlier.
Segment Result increased by 14 percent from EUR296 million to EUR338 million quarter-on-quarter. The Segment Result Margin improved to 18.5 percent, compared with 16.8 percent in the previous quarter.
The non-segment result in the third quarter was a net loss of EUR40 million, compared with a net loss of EUR67 million reported for the second quarter. Of the third-quarter figure, EUR21 million related to the cost of goods sold, EUR20 million to selling, general and administrative expenses and EUR0 million to research and development expenses. In addition, other operating income and other operating expenses were a net positive amount of EUR1 million. The non-segment result for the second quarter included among others significant expenses arising in conjunction with the termination of the planned acquisition of Wolfspeed.
The non-segment result for the third quarter includes EUR35 million of depreciation and amortization charges arising in conjunction with the purchase price allocation and other expenses for post-merger integration measures relating to the acquisition of International Rectifier.
Operating income in the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased to EUR298 million, compared with EUR229 million in the previous quarter. Income from continuing operations improved from EUR198 million to EUR250 million quarter-on-quarter. Income from discontinued operations amounted to EUR3 million, compared with income of EUR1 million in the preceding quarter. Net income for the three-month period improved from EUR199 million to EUR253 million.
Earnings per share for the third quarter of the current fiscal year increased to EUR0.22, up from EUR0.18 one quarter earlier (in both cases basic and diluted). Adjusted earnings per share3 (diluted) amounted to EUR0.24, compared with EUR0.21 in the previous quarter. For the purpose of calculating adjusted earnings per share (diluted), a number of items are eliminated, most notably acquisition-related depreciation/amortization and other expenses (net of tax) as well as valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.
Investments - which Infineon defines as the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets and capitalized development assets - totaled EUR231 million in the third quarter, compared with EUR219 million in the second quarter. The depreciation and amortization expense amounted to EUR202 million, compared to a second-quarter expense of EUR205 million.
Free cash flow from continuing operations in the third quarter increased to EUR301 million, up from EUR82 million in the preceding quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations climbed from EUR300 million to EUR531 million quarter-on-quarter.
The gross cash position at the end of the third quarter amounted to EUR2,217 million, compared with EUR2,049 million at 31 March 2017. The net cash position increased to EUR358 million, after having stood at EUR32 million three months earlier.
Provisions relating to Qimonda decreased slightly from EUR27 million at 31 March 2017 to EUR24 million at 30 June 2017. They were originally recognized for litigation costs in conjunction with claims made by the Qimonda insolvency administrator and for residual liabilities related to Qimonda Dresden GmbH & Co. OHG.
OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR
OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR
3 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (diluted) should not be seen as a replacement or superior performance indicator, but rather as additional information to the net income and earnings per share (diluted) determined in accordance with IFRS.
Infineon"s segments" performance in the third quarter of the 2017 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at www.infineon.com.
All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.
ANALYST AND PRESS TELEPHONE CONFERENCE
The Q3 Investor Presentation is available (in English only) at: http://www.infineon.com/cms/en/corporate/investor/reporting/
ABOUT INFINEON
Further information is available at www.infineon.com
D I S C L A I M E R
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.
These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.
Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release and other reports may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Contact:
Bernd Hops, Media Relations, phone: +49 89 234-24123, fax: +49 89 234-154123
