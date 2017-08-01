DGAP-News: CENIT recorded a slight sales decline in the first half of 2017
DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Stuttgart, August 1st, 2017 - In the first half of 2017, sales of CENIT AG decreased by 3.5 percent. This is mainly due to the decline in sales of the third-party software.
The gross yield (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 35,841 (prior year: EUR k 38,007), representing a decrease of -5.7%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 5,184 (prior year: EUR k 5,917/-12.4%) and EBIT of EUR k 4,187 (prior year: EUR k 4,677/-10.5%). Results per share were EUR 0.29 (prior year: EUR 0.41).
Orders Development
Asset and Financial Situation
Employees
Please visit CENIT"s homepage for the full 6 Months Report 2017: www.cenit.com/reports.
Additional Information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
597391 01.08.2017
