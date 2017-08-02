DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





01.08.2017 / 13:43





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 21 July 2017 until and including 31 July 2017, a

number of 185,344 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in

München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company disclosed pursuant to

art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

21.07.2017

91,560

177.5902

24.07.2017

63,615

177.4413

25.07.2017

785

179.4510

26.07.2017

10,000

181.6643

27.07.2017

9,957

181.1276

28.07.2017

4,468

180.4933

31.07.2017

4,959

181.0834



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 31 July 2017 amounts to 1,233,853 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 01 August 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

