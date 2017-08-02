DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Thomas Freude Appointed New CEO of Adler Modemärkte AG

2017. augusztus 01., kedd, 14:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Adler Modemärkte AG: Thomas Freude Appointed New CEO of Adler Modemärkte AG


01-Aug-2017 / 14:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 1 August 2017: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Adler Modemärkte AG appointed Mr Thomas Freude to serve as a new member and Chairman of the Company"s Executive Board with effect from 11 September 2017. Mr Freude was appointed for a five-year term and will be responsible in particular for strategy, sales and distribution, e-commerce, marketing, M&A, expansion and public relations. Until Mr Freude takes office, the existing members of the Executive Board, Karsten Odemann (CFO) and Andrew Thorndike (COO), will continue to manage the Company jointly. Thomas Freude, 56, has more than 25 years of expertise in leadership positions at a variety of retailers such as the OTTO Group, the Karstadt Group and Kaufhof AG. Most recently, he served as CEO and managing director of Deutsche Telekom"s Technical Services section, which employs more than 22,000 people.





Contact:


Adler Modemärkte AG

Investor Relations

Katrin Schreyer

Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828

Email: investorrelations@adler.de







01-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



597673  01-Aug-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=597673&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum