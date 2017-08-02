DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Thomas Freude Appointed New CEO of Adler Modemärkte AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 1 August 2017: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Adler Modemärkte AG appointed Mr Thomas Freude to serve as a new member and Chairman of the Company"s Executive Board with effect from 11 September 2017. Mr Freude was appointed for a five-year term and will be responsible in particular for strategy, sales and distribution, e-commerce, marketing, M&A, expansion and public relations. Until Mr Freude takes office, the existing members of the Executive Board, Karsten Odemann (CFO) and Andrew Thorndike (COO), will continue to manage the Company jointly. Thomas Freude, 56, has more than 25 years of expertise in leadership positions at a variety of retailers such as the OTTO Group, the Karstadt Group and Kaufhof AG. Most recently, he served as CEO and managing director of Deutsche Telekom"s Technical Services section, which employs more than 22,000 people.
Adler Modemärkte AG
Investor Relations
Katrin Schreyer
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
Email: investorrelations@adler.de
