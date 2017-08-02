DGAP-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
English: http://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
