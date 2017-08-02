DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Postbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Postbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017

German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/Postbank_ZB_2017_6M_D.pdf

English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/Postbank_ZB_2017_6M_E.pdf





