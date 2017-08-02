DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. augusztus 02., szerda, 10:24





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Postbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Postbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


02.08.2017 / 10:24


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Postbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/Postbank_ZB_2017_6M_D.pdf
English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/Postbank_ZB_2017_6M_E.pdf













02.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 114-126

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.postbank.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




598073  02.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=598073&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum