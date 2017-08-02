DGAP-AFR: PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. augusztus 02., szerda, 13:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


02.08.2017 / 13:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017
German: http://www.paion.com/de/medien-und-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.paion.com/media-and-investors/investorcenter/financial-reports/













02.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany
Internet: www.paion.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




598077  02.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=598077&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum