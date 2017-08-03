DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase





Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 Mio. registered - Director"s Dealing

Munich, 02.08.2017

Pyrolyx AG announces today the registration of a 1,599,396 share capital increase in preparation of the upcoming listing at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The Supervisory Board Member, Michael Carapiet, Sydney, participated in this capital increase with 90,702,93 shares (1,360,544 CDIs) at an offer price of EUR 14.96 (AUD 22.05) per share. Proceeds from this capital increase to Pyrolyx AG total EUR 23.9 mn (AUD 35.3 mn) pre transaction costs.

Pyrolyx AG

Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic and technical rubber industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and will shortly start building another production plant in Terre Haute, USA.

Shares in the company (ISIN DE000A2E4L42 / WKN A2E4L4) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.

For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com

