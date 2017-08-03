DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 mio - Director"s Dealing

2017. augusztus 02., szerda, 15:05





DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase


Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 mio - Director"s Dealing


02.08.2017 / 15:05



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 Mio. registered - Director"s Dealing



Munich, 02.08.2017



Pyrolyx AG announces today the registration of a 1,599,396 share capital increase in preparation of the upcoming listing at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The Supervisory Board Member, Michael Carapiet, Sydney, participated in this capital increase with 90,702,93 shares (1,360,544 CDIs) at an offer price of EUR 14.96 (AUD 22.05) per share. Proceeds from this capital increase to Pyrolyx AG total EUR 23.9 mn (AUD 35.3 mn) pre transaction costs.



Pyrolyx AG



Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic and technical rubber industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and will shortly start building another production plant in Terre Haute, USA.



Shares in the company (ISIN DE000A2E4L42 / WKN A2E4L4) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.



For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com



Contact:

Rolf-Hendrik Arens

VP Comm / IR
arens@pyrolyx.com

www.pyrolyx.com



 














02.08.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG

Nymphenburger Str. 70

80335 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 856 335 50
Fax: +49 (0)89 856 335 55
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.de
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
End of News DGAP News Service




598197  02.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=598197&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum