DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 mio - Director"s Dealing
2017. augusztus 02., szerda, 15:05
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
Pyrolyx AG: Capital increase of EUR 23.9 Mio. registered - Director"s Dealing
Munich, 02.08.2017
Pyrolyx AG announces today the registration of a 1,599,396 share capital increase in preparation of the upcoming listing at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The Supervisory Board Member, Michael Carapiet, Sydney, participated in this capital increase with 90,702,93 shares (1,360,544 CDIs) at an offer price of EUR 14.96 (AUD 22.05) per share. Proceeds from this capital increase to Pyrolyx AG total EUR 23.9 mn (AUD 35.3 mn) pre transaction costs.
Pyrolyx AG
Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic and technical rubber industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and will shortly start building another production plant in Terre Haute, USA.
Shares in the company (ISIN DE000A2E4L42 / WKN A2E4L4) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.
For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
598197 02.08.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]