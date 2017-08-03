DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

2017. augusztus 02., szerda, 16:27








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.08.2017 / 16:26



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Erwin
Last name(s): Staudt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
73.84 EUR 2732.08 EUR
73.85 EUR 71117.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
73.8496 EUR 73849.6300 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













02.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37063  02.08.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum