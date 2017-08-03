DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA shows good operational development in first six months of 2017
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
- Significant increase in Group sales (+10 percent), EBITDA (+10 percent) and net income (+10 percent)
- Strong growth and significant margin improvement in Generics - sales (+8 percent), EBITDA (+17 percent), EBITDA margin (+180 basis points)
- Significant growth in Branded Products - sales (+15 percent), EBITDA (+16 percent)
- Improvement in net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.3
STADA Group Key Figures
"STADA"s operational development in the first six months of 2017 was good. We achieved growth that was well into the double digits in the Belgian Generics segment and in the Russian Branded Products segment. In addition to the strong sales growth, we were also able to further increase profitability", says STADA"s Chairman of the Executive Board Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink.
Group sales increased - driven by Generics and Branded Products
Reported key earnings figures impacted by special items as expected
Double digit increase in adjusted EBITDA
Growth in adjusted net income
Operating cash flow below corresponding prior-year figure
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved
STADA Segment Key Figures Generics
Sales development Generics
Country development Generics
Sales generated with generics in Germany increased in the second quarter of 2017 by 1 percent to Euro 75.2 million (Q2/2016: Euro 74.6 million). In the first six months of 2017, sales decreased by 3 percent to Euro 145.9 million (1-6/2016: Euro 150.5 million). This development was due to opposing factors. As a result of discount agreement tenders won, ALIUD PHARMA recorded positive sales development. In contrast, the high comparable basis of the corresponding period of the previous year following the fully expired discount agreements in December 2016 had a dampening effect on sales at STADApharm. However, the company recorded positive sales development outside of the discount agreement tenders.
Sales achieved with generics in Italy grew by 11 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to Euro 45.6 million despite strong competition (Q2/2016: Euro 41.3 million) and by 6 percent in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 84.8 million (1-6/2016: Euro 79.8 million).
In Belgium, sales achieved with generics in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 125 percent to Euro 31.3 million (Q2/2016: Euro 13.9 million) and by 37 percent in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 56.0 million (1-6/2016: Euro 40.8 million). This development primarily resulted from positive volume effects due to the takeover of the sales activities since January 2017.
Sales generated with generics in Spain were down in the second quarter of 2017 by 5 percent to Euro 24.6 million (Q2/2016: Euro 25.9 million). In the first six months of 2017, sales of Euro 53.0 million were at approximately the level of the corresponding period of the previous year (1-6/2016: Euro 52.8 million).
In Russia, sales with generics, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, declined by 17 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 13 percent in the first six months of 2017. This development was particularly due to lower volume effects. As a result of the very positive currency effect of the Russian ruble, however, sales in Euro in the second quarter of 2017 declined by 4 percent to Euro 27.8 million (Q2/2016: Euro 29.1 million). There was a 6 percent increase in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 52.3 million (1-6/2016: Euro 49.3 million).
In Serbia, sales with generics, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, increased by 32 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 72 percent in the first six months of 2017. In Euro, as a result of a stable currency effect from the Serbian dinar, sales increased in the second quarter of 2017 by 32 percent to Euro 22.0 million (Q2/2016: Euro 16.6 million) and in the first six months of 2017 by 72 percent to Euro 44.0 million (1-6/2016: Euro 25.6 million). This development was primarily attributable to the initial consolidation of a Serbian wholesaler. In addition, this development resulted from the change to the previous distribution model in the Serbian generics market, in the course of which the Serbian STADA subsidiary will now be increasingly focused on direct sales rather than sales through a wholesaler.
In France, sales generated with generics, mainly due to continued strong price and discount competition, decreased in the second quarter of 2017 by 6 percent to Euro 20.3 million (Q2/2016: Euro 21.6 million) and by 4 percent in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 38.7 million (1-6/2016: Euro 40.4 million).
Despite continued high price pressure, sales generated with generics in Vietnam, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, increased by 9 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 7 percent in the first six months of 2017. As a result of a stable currency effect from the Vietnamese dong, sales in Euro increased in the second quarter of 2017 by 10 percent to Euro 17.7 million (Q2/2016: Euro 16.1 million) and in the first six months of 2017 by 8 percent to Euro 35.1 million (1-6/2016: Euro 32.4 million). This development primarily resulted from tenders that were won in the hospital market.
EBITDA and margin development Generics
STADA Segment Key Figures Branded Products
Sales development Branded Products
Country development Branded Products
Sales generated with branded products in Russia, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, increased by 14 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 48 percent in the first six months of 2017. In light of a very positive currency effect from the Russian ruble, sales in Euro - primarily as a result of higher volume effects - increased in the second quarter of 2017 by 32 percent to Euro 55.6 million (Q2/2016: Euro 42.2 million) and in the first six months of 2017 by 80 percent to Euro 108.0 million (1-6/2016: Euro 60.2 million).
In Germany, sales achieved with branded products in the second quarter of 2017 decreased by 26 percent to Euro 28.5 million (Q2/2016: Euro 38.4 million) and by 9 percent in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 91.4 million (1-6/2016: Euro 100.2 million). In addition to a high comparable basis in the corresponding period of the previous year, this development resulted primarily from two effects. On the one hand, the Group made the conscious decision to reduce seasonal annual orders, which in previous years had been made in the first six months and had a correspondingly positive effect on sales. On the other hand, the upcoming relaunch of Ladival in 2018 had a dampening effect on sales.
In the United Kingdom, sales with branded products, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, rose by 3 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 8 percent in the first six months of 2017. This development was particularly attributable to acquisitions, despite levels of stock in the supply chain in the fourth quarter of 2016 as well as a weak cough and cold season in the first six months of 2017. In light of a negative currency effect as a consequence of the referendum decision in favor of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, sales in Euro in the second quarter of 2017 decreased by 6 percent to Euro 47.3 million (Q2/2016: Euro 50.2 million) and by 2 percent in the first six months of 2017 to Euro 82.1 million (1-6/2016: Euro 83.6 million).
Sales generated with branded products in Italy declined in the second quarter of 2017 by 2 percent to Euro 11.0 million (Q2/2016: Euro 11.3 million). In the first six months of 2017, sales increased by 1 percent to Euro 21.6 million (1-6/2016: Euro 21.5 million).
Sales generated with branded products in Vietnam, applying the exchange rates of the previous year, increased by 11 percent in the second quarter of 2017 and by 9 percent in the first six months of 2017. Due to a stable currency effect from the Vietnamese dong, sales in Euro showed growth in the second quarter of 2017 by 12 percent to Euro 9.7 million (Q2/2016: Euro 8.6 million) and in the first six months of 2017 by 10 percent to Euro 19.4 million (1-6/2016: Euro 17.5 million).
EBITDA and margin development Branded Products
STADA reconciliation - special items second quarter of 2017
Note: As part of the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of STADA Arzneimittel
