CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports





03.08.2017





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-p1ublikationen.html#static3400

English: http://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#





