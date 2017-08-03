DGAP-News: BayWa Performs Much Better in the First Half of 2017 - Further Increase Expected
2017. augusztus 03., csütörtök, 10:30
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
BayWa Performs Much Better in the First Half of 2017 - Further Increase Expected
"Earnings were mainly driven by the Renewable Energies business sector in the first half of the year. The Agricultural Equipment and Building Materials business units also turned in a very pleasing performance," said Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. At the end of the first six months of 2017, Renewable Energies recorded a year-on-year EBIT increase of approximately EUR26 million to more than EUR41 million. Agricultural Equipment saw EBIT rise sharply in the current financial year, from a negative figure in the first half of 2016 to a positive result of in excess of EUR9 million. "A very positive development that shows just how well-positioned BayWa is here, meaning that BayWa can once again benefit from farmers" greater willingness to invest," Lutz said. The Building Materials Segment also profited from the economic upswing, boosting EBIT to almost EUR7 million.
Agriculture: BayWa Agricultural Equipment Already Benefiting from Improved Sentiment in the Agricultural Market
BAST recorded a slight rise in revenues due to the increase in average grain prices compared to 2016. Specialties trading, such as in malting barley, developed very positively, while the one-off restructuring costs of the sites in Southern and Eastern Europe had a negative impact on EBIT. The difficult market conditions for soya also affected EBIT.
Fruit business revenues rose significantly on the back of the initial full-year consolidation of tropical fruit trading company TFC Holland B.V. As the first half of 2016 was boosted by EUR7 million by the special effect of the sale of the T&G Global Limited (T&G) packaging logistics unit, fruit EBIT for the first six months of 2017 is still down year on year. As T&G"s export activities are not likely to realise their full potential until the second half of the year on account of the rain-related delays to the New Zealand harvest, BayWa sees good potential for T&G"s earnings development through to the end of the year. Business in Germany, which was impacted in the second quarter by a low-yield soft and stone fruit harvest due to poor weather conditions, awaits a difficult 2017/18 marketing season due to major frost damage in the spring, particularly in the Lake Constance region, and correspondingly substantial harvest losses. The domestic harvest situation, however, is likely to increase marketing opportunities for southern hemisphere fruit and also provide additional demand momentum for tropical fruit. BayWa plans to benefit from this development.
Overall, Agricultural Equipment developed even better than expected given the positive economic environment in the agricultural market. Considerable increases were recorded in almost all product areas, resulting in both revenues and EBIT being up significantly year on year in the first half of 2017. The sales of used tractors alone increased by 42%. The business of Dutch company Abemec B.V. and the joint venture with CLAAS in Canada also developed favourably. BayWa expects to see a considerable year-on-year rise in earnings in the current financial year given the good overall situation.
Rise in Conventional and Renewable Energies EBIT
The Renewable Energies business sector significantly increased both EBIT and revenues in the first half of 2017: BayWa r.e. further expanded its international trading activities with photovoltaic components, thereby increasing the total output of sold PV modules and inverters by 50% each year on year. Wind parks with a total output of almost 66 megawatt (MW) as well as two solar parks in the UK with a total output of approximately 75 MW were also successfully sold. All told, BayWa was able to increase EBIT in this business sector three-fold in the first half of 2017. BayWa considers itself to be well-positioned in this segment to match the very high previous year"s level in the financial year 2017.
Building Materials Segment Remains Strong
Innovation & Digitalisation on Schedule
BayWa Group performance
Agriculture Segment performance
Energy Segment performance
Building Materials Segment performance
Innovation & Digitalisation Segment performance
1 Includes the figures for the Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, Innovation & Digitalisation and Other Activities Segments as well as the transition.
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 22-36 98,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9222-3698
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
598403 03.08.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]