SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsberichte/index.html?__locale=de
English: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en













