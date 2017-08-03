DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


03.08.2017 / 11:17


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2017
German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html
English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
