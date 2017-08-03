DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





03.08.2017 / 11:17





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2017

German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html

English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html





03.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

