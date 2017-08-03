EQS-News: Continental Rubber of America, Corp. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Results





Continental Rubber of America, Corp.: Half-Year Financial Report 2017 as at June 30, 2017 is now available online





03.08.2017 / 16:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Half-Year Financial Report 2017 as at June 30, 2017 of Continental Rubber of America, Corp. is online available via the OAM Document Search service of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The OAM Document Search service is available under the following link:

https://www.bourse.lu/oam-search

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.