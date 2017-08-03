DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Senvion S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Senvion S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 11, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 11, 2017

German: https://www.senvion.com/global/de/investoren/publikationen/

English: https://www.senvion.com/global/en/investors/publications/





