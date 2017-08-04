DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG: Figures for the 9-Month Period 2016/17. Sharp increase in SAP HANA and Cloud Services / Further Gains in Revenues and Earnings
DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Interim Report
All for One Steeb AG: Figures for the 9-Month Period 2016/17. Sharp increase in SAP HANA and Cloud Services / Further Gains in Revenues and Earnings
Unaudited Results:
- Sales: EUR 223.0 million (+12% over prior year)
- EBIT: EUR 14.9 million (+2% over prior year)
- Group earnings after tax: EUR 10.2 million (+6% over prior year)
- Earnings per share: EUR 2.03 (+6% over prior year)
- Equity ratio of 41% (30 Sep 2016: 39%)
- Growth continues to be supported by major investing for the future in cloud and SAP S/4HANA solutions
- 2016/17 forecast confirmed
Filderstadt, 4 August 2017 - All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, today published its (unaudited) results for the period 1 October 2016 to 30 June 2017.
All for One Steeb improved revenues 12% from EUR 199.9 million to 223.0 million in the 9-month reporting period of the financial year 2016/17. Recurring sales revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) increased 11% to EUR 96.7 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 87.3 million) and account for a 43% share of total sales (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: 44%). The 9-month revenues from the sale of software licenses totalled EUR 30.0 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 25.0 million) for a gain of 20%. Consulting revenues improved 9% to EUR 91.5 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 83.6 million).
The EBIT increased 2% to EUR 14.9 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 14.6 million) for an EBIT margin of 6.7% (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: 7.3%). The EBT posted a gain of 10% to EUR 14.4 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 13.1 million). Group earnings after tax improved 6% to EUR 10.2 million (Oct 2015 - Jun 2016: EUR 9.6 million). The equity ratio as at 30 June 2017 increased to 41% (30 September 2016: 39%) even though the volume of the promissory notes increased from a nominal EUR 20.5 million (31 March 2017) to a nominal EUR 23.5 million (30 June 2017) with extended maturity dates and more favourable terms. The number of employees rose to 1,446 (30 June 2016: 1,271).
»Digital transformation is increasingly permeating the DNA of the German economy and in turn that of our customers. This is why ever greater momentum is being given to what continues to be major investments in laying the groundwork of the future in such areas as the generational change from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA, broadening our cloud services, and our own transformation. Our recurring revenues are gaining ground whereby the potential that digitisation holds has not nearly been exhausted. In fact, we expect to enjoy sustained growth opportunities for many years to come«, said All for One Steeb CFO Stefan Land. »We remain committed to our forecast for the financial year 2016/17, which was further specified on 8 May 2017, and projects revenues within a range of EUR 290 million to 300 million and an EBIT of between EUR 19.0 million and 20.5 million«, added Land.
All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its complete quarterly statement for the 9-month period 2016/17 as scheduled on 9 August 2017.
About All for One Steeb
As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,400 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2015/16, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 266 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Steeb AG
|Gottlieb-Manz-Straße 1
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
598627 04.08.2017
