SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: https://slm-solutions.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
English: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
