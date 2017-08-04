DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





On 5 May 2017 EVN AG announced the release of up to 255,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and specified subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2017.

A total of 85,215 shares, representing 0.05% of the share capital of EVN AG, were transferred to employees on 4 August 2017. This step concludes and terminates the transfer of shares to employees. The transferred treasury shares represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The present value of the shares equals the share price at the end of the day on 4 August 2017 (closing price: EUR 13.400).

EVN AG now holds 1,950,854 treasury shares which represent 1.08% of the company"s share capital.