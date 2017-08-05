DGAP-DD: Senvion S.A. english

Senvion S.A.: ENGLISH VERSION OF THE NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM FROM FRIDAY, 04th OF AUGUST 2017 01:10 p.m. CET


ENGLISH VERSION OF THE NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM FROM FRIDAY, 04th OF AUGUST 2017 01:10 p.m. CET


Via e-mail to the CSSF (market.abuse@cssf.lu) and fax to Senvion S.A. (+352 26005301)
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Jürgen M. Geißinger
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Member and President of the board of directors (Membre et Président du Directoire)
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Senvion S.A.  
b) LEI 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument A limited partnership interest representing 0.558% of the capital of the limited partnership Rapid Management II LP, a company under the law of the Cayman Islands, whose main asset is 620,366 shares of Senvion S.A., ISIN: LU1377527517.
  Identification code Not applicable
b) Nature of the transaction Free-of-charge acquisition as benefit in kind in connection with an employment relationship with Senvion GmbH.


There is no connection to an employee share program or one of the examples of Art. 19 para. 7 MAR.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 0 EUR 0
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume  
- Price  
e) Date of the transaction 2017-07-11; UTC +02:00
f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue.

 

Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.senvion.com





 
