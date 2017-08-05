







Senvion S.A.: ENGLISH VERSION OF THE NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM FROM FRIDAY, 04th OF AUGUST 2017 01:10 p.m. CET





05.08.2017 / 12:34







ENGLISH VERSION OF THE NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM FROM FRIDAY, 04th OF AUGUST 2017 01:10 p.m. CET





1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Jürgen M. Geißinger



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Member and President of the board of directors (Membre et Président du Directoire)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Senvion S.A.



b)

LEI

549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09





4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

A limited partnership interest representing 0.558% of the capital of the limited partnership Rapid Management II LP, a company under the law of the Cayman Islands, whose main asset is 620,366 shares of Senvion S.A., ISIN: LU1377527517.



Identification code

Not applicable

b)

Nature of the transaction

Free-of-charge acquisition as benefit in kind in connection with an employment relationship with Senvion GmbH.





There is no connection to an employee share program or one of the examples of Art. 19 para. 7 MAR.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 0

EUR 0

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



e)

Date of the transaction

2017-07-11; UTC +02:00

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue.







Date and signature: _______________

























