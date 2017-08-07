ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 11, 2017
English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/













Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: -
Sequence No.: 4505





 
