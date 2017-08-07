DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Munich, August 7, 2017



In the period from July 31, 2017 to, and including, August 4, 2017 Allianz

SE has purchased a number of 159,897 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement

of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



31. July 2017 39,897 180.2032



1. August 2017 29,000 181.2608



2. August 2017 45,000 183.4432



3. August 2017 25,000 183.1055



4. August 2017 21,000 184.3252



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, August 4, 2017

amounts to 10,678,223 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

