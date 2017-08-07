DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
English: https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/other-reports#docs_o=Report%20Release%20Date,Descending&docs_Report%20Release%20Date=&docs_Other%20Report%20Category=ifrs%20reports













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
