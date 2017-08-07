DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate





TLG IMMOBILIEN AG increases rents significantly in an office property on Alexanderplatz in Berlin

- Having been released by a major tenant, new agreements for 3,000 sqm of space have been signed

- Rent has increased by around 28% to 22.00 EUR/sqm on average

- H-Hotels AG and a leading software developer have signed new rental agreements

Berlin, 7 August 2017 - An office user has released 3,000 sqm of the approx. 5,000 sqm it was previously using in "Die Welle", a hotel and office property on Alexanderplatz in Berlin. In light of the strong demand for office space at this central location, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) has agreed to the contractual amendment and is using the opportunity to react to the dynamic development of rents through new rental agreements. On average, the rent has increased to 22.00 EUR/sqm as a result of the new rental agreements, which represents an increase of around 28% over the previous rental arrangements.

According to the Office Market Report 2017 published by Savills, the average rent in Berlin was 17.60 EUR/sqm in 2016 compared to 19.10 EUR/sqm in the first quarter of 2017.

The administration of H-Hotels AG and a leading software developer are the new contractual partners of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. Both rental agreements have an initial five-year term with extension options.

Info: "Die Welle", Hotel and office building, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 32, D-10179 Berlin



