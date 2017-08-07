DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Senvion S.A.: 43rd_Interim Reporting





07.08.2017 / 14:28







Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 43. Interim Reporting





In the time period from July 31, 2017 until and including August 04, 2017, a number of 15,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

31 July 2017

3,500

13.52691

01 August 2017

3,000

12.86994

02 August 2017

3,000

13.29321

03 August 2017

3,000

13.46842

04 August 2017

3,000

13.15139







The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,064,843 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, August 04, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board

Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com

Contact:Marie-Danielle Laggnerphone: +49 40 5555 090 3040mobile: +49 172 27 67 793email: marie.laggner@senvion.com