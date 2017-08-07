DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Alliance





Wacker Neuson SE: Weidemann partners with ISEKI in Japan

(Munich/Tokyo, August 2017) The international light and compact equipment manufacturer headquartered in Munich continues its international expansion into the Far East. In line with its internationalization strategy, Wacker Neuson Group is building close alliances with local partners that have leading market positions and cross-regional networks.

Cooperation in Japan for agricultural equipment (Weidemann brand)



ISEKI & Co., Ltd., the third largest agricultural equipment manufacturer in Japan specialized in tractors, farming machines and gardening equipment, and Weidemann GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wacker Neuson SE and leading provider of compact, articulated Hoftracs, wheel loaders, tele wheel loaders and telescopic handlers for the agricultural sector have agreed to enter into a strategic distribution cooperation.

ISEKI plans to distribute Weidemann-branded wheel loaders and telescopic handlers in Japan via its extensive sales network. "We are delighted to have found a partner like ISEKI with such an excellent reputation to support the launch of Weidemann products in Japan," explains Cem Peksaglam, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "I am very pleased to start a business partnership with Weidemann, one of the top innovative companies. We will make every effort to expand sales to the agricultural machinery market in Japan. I am confident this sales alliance will lead to further business growth of both companies," says Mr. Kinoshita, President of Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Over the coming years, agricultural holdings in Japan are expected to transition to modern, mechanized and efficient methods of farming. At the first stage, this will call for wheel loaders. As a result, the portfolio will be expanded in the future to include further compact equipment from Weidemann.

About ISEKI



Since its foundation in 1926, Iseki has contributed to the modernization of Japan"s agricultural industry as a full-line manufacturer specializing in farming machinery. Headquartered in Tokyo and Ehime, this leading manufacturer of agriculture and ground-care equipment employs more than 6,000 people and in fiscal 2016 had net revenues of 153.1 billion Japanese yen (about EUR1.2 billion). It is listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

www.iseki.co.jp

About Weidemann



Weidemann GmbH has been manufacturing compact Hoftracs(R), wheel loaders and telehandlers for the agricultural industry for more than 55 years and is today the leading manufacturer of these machines for farmers, municipalities, garden centres and nurseries in Central Europe. Since production began, over 100,000 loaders have been manufactured in the parent plants in Diemelsee and Korbach. In the process, the close co-operation between developers and end users has always led to innovative concepts and ultimately to a well thought-out product range with a high level of suitability and sophisticated technology. The product range leaves nothing to be desired, especially for the livestock farmer, but also for arable farms with extensive loading work: With their practice-oriented add-on equipment, Hoftracs(R), wheel loaders and telehandlers are the ideal work machines for daily use on the farm, in the barn, in the stables and in the warehouse. Weidemann GmbH has been an affiliate of Wacker Neuson SE since 2005. www.weidemann.de



About Wacker Neuson



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2016, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.36 billion, employing around 4,800 people worldwide.



www.wackerneusongroup.com

