DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Weidemann partners with ISEKI in Japan
Wacker Neuson SE: Weidemann partners with ISEKI in Japan
(Munich/Tokyo, August 2017) The international light and compact equipment manufacturer headquartered in Munich continues its international expansion into the Far East. In line with its internationalization strategy, Wacker Neuson Group is building close alliances with local partners that have leading market positions and cross-regional networks.
Cooperation in Japan for agricultural equipment (Weidemann brand)
ISEKI plans to distribute Weidemann-branded wheel loaders and telescopic handlers in Japan via its extensive sales network. "We are delighted to have found a partner like ISEKI with such an excellent reputation to support the launch of Weidemann products in Japan," explains Cem Peksaglam, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "I am very pleased to start a business partnership with Weidemann, one of the top innovative companies. We will make every effort to expand sales to the agricultural machinery market in Japan. I am confident this sales alliance will lead to further business growth of both companies," says Mr. Kinoshita, President of Iseki & Co., Ltd.
Over the coming years, agricultural holdings in Japan are expected to transition to modern, mechanized and efficient methods of farming. At the first stage, this will call for wheel loaders. As a result, the portfolio will be expanded in the future to include further compact equipment from Weidemann.
