SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
German: https://smtscharf.com/deutsch/veroeffentlichungen/4-finanzberichte/index.html
English: https://smtscharf.com/english/publications/4.-financial-reports/4.-finanzberichte.html













Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
www.smtscharf.com





 
