DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: First half 2017
2017. augusztus 07., hétfő, 17:40
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press release
First half 2017
alstria"s rental revenues amounted to EUR 93.3 m in the first half of 2017. The decrease by 8.6% compared to H1 2016 resulted from the disposal of non-core properties in the second half of 2016.
Despite lower revenues funds from operations (after minorities) were only slightly down by 1.3% to EUR 56.6 m. The increase of the FFO margin from 56.2% (H1 2016) to 60.6% (H1 2017) was mainly driven by lower financing expenses. The consolidated net result amounted to EUR 78.6 m as of June 30, 2017 and compares to EUR 52.8 m in the prior year period. The strong increase by 48.8% was driven by a valuation uplift of EUR 23.3 million with respect to the sale of the Kaisergalerie in Hamburg.
As of June 30, 2017 alstria"s equity remained stable at EUR 1,728 m compared to December 31, 2016. The dividend payment of EUR 79.7 m (EUR 0.52 per share) to the shareholders of the Company in the second quarter of 2017 was compensated by the net profit contribution in the first six months of the year and underpins the groups" profitability. alstria"s EPRA NAV per share stood at EUR 11.30 per share as per June 30, 2017. The strength of alstria"s balance sheet is demonstrated by a G-REIT equity ratio of 52.8% and the Company"s net LTV of 45.0% as per June 30, 2017.
The German leasing market remains liquid and alstria recorded a strong dynamic in its leasing performance in the first half of the year with new leases[1] of 46,500 sqm, as well as lease extensions of around 108,400 sqm. The EPRA vacancy rate[2] remained stable at 9.3% compared to December 31, 2016, despite the integration of 13 newly acquired assets with a vacancy rate of around 20%. The vacancy of the newly acquired assets provides substantial growth potential going forward.
Increase of FY 2017 guidance
On the back of the results of the first half, successful leasing activities and the first time consolidation of 13 assets as per July 1, 2017 alstria is increasing its guidance for the FY 2017. Revenues are expected to amount to EUR 193 m (previous guidance: EUR 185 m) and FFO is expected to reach EUR 113 m (previous guidance: EUR 108 m).
"In the first six months of 2017 we have been able to re-invest the proceeds from the sale of the Treptowers into a diversified portfolio offering a stronger risk-return profile", said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "This, combined with strong lease-up results allows us to update our guidance to the 2016 levels. The investment market remains very competitive and it is our intention to continue to capitalize on its dynamic and crystalize the value creation as demonstrated by the recent sale of the Kaisergalerie in Hamburg."
599435 07.08.2017
