DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson reports strong second quarter for 2017 and an improved outlook for the year
2017. augusztus 08., kedd, 07:44
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Wacker Neuson reports strong second quarter for 2017 and an improved outlook for the year
(Munich, August 8, 2017) International light and compact equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson has again reported record revenue levels for the second quarter of 2017. Profitability improved significantly. Bolstered by a positive outlook for the second half of 2017, the company has raised its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year.
New record-breaking revenue in Q2 and H1 2017
Revenue for the first half of the year climbed 9 percent to EUR 763.7 million (H1/2016: EUR 697.8 million). EBIT increased by 20 percent relative to the previous year to EUR 61.0 million and the EBIT margin amounted to 8.0 percent (H1/2016: EUR 50.7 million; 7.3 percent). When adjusted to discount one-off effects in the first quarter, the EBIT margin for the first half-year is slightly higher at 8.2 percent.
In its largest market, Europe, which currently accounts for around 73 percent of revenue, the Group reported a 6-percent rise in revenue compared with the previous year. Revenue gains were higher in the Americas: "We reported a 32-percent rise in revenue in North and South America for the second quarter and an increase of 23 percent for the first six months of the year. We are particularly pleased to see strong growth in compact equipment, especially with our skid steer loaders, wheel loaders and telescopic handlers. We have also made further progress on expanding our dealer network," explains Cem Peksaglam, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE.
"Our light equipment business is developing particularly strongly at the moment. Worksite technology is leading the way here, with products such as generators and light towers performing especially well in North America. We are also seeing strong results from compaction technology, in particular with products connected to our alliance with Hamm AG," adds Peksaglam.
In contrast to this, the Group reported a drop in revenue in Asia-Pacific (share of total revenue: approximately 3 percent). The decrease in revenue in this region is primarily linked to a one-off effect in the first quarter of 2016 involving dealers in China stocking up on compact equipment, which increased the baseline for comparisons. Business in Australia and New Zealand showed double-digit revenue growth for the first half of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, revenue increased by 65 percent in Asia-Pacific.
The company is making good progress on its new factory near Shanghai. "Reflecting our strategy to extend our international reach, we recently entered into two long-term distribution partnerships. In South Korea, we have teamed up with Everdigm, a manufacturer of construction equipment, mining equipment and special vehicles; while in Japan, we have started a distribution partnership with Iseki, one of the largest agricultural equipment manufacturers for tractors, agricultural machines and gardening equipment," highlights Peksaglam.
The strategic alliance between the global market leader for agricultural machines, John Deere, and Group member Kramer, which was announced in July, puts the company on course to further expand its compact agricultural equipment footprint in Europe.
Forecast for 2017
The company has raised its revenue forecast for the year to between EUR 1.45 and EUR 1.50 billion (previously: EUR 1.40 to EUR 1.45 billion). This corresponds to an increase of between 7 and 10 percent (previously 3 to 7 percent). The Group expects the EBIT margin to settle in the middle of its forecast range of 7.5 to 8.5 percent at the close of the year. This forecast does not yet include potential one-off earnings from the sale of a real-estate company held by the Group, which is expected to generate income in the mid-double-digit million euro range in the fourth quarter. Group revenue for the previous year amounted to EUR 1.36 billion and the EBIT margin came in at 6.5 percent.
The half-year report is available online at: http://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2017/.
1 In brackets: Adjusted to discount one-off effects.
Your contact partner:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
599547 08.08.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]