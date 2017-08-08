







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





08.08.2017 / 16:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Janina

Last name(s):

Kugel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

111.50 EUR





89200.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

111.50 EUR





89200.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-07; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























08.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



