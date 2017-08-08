DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: E.ON decides on increase of dividend payout ratio to at least 65% starting as of financial year 2018
2017. augusztus 08., kedd, 16:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Dividend
The Management Board of E.ON SE with approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the dividend payout ratio to at least 65 % based on the adjusted net income starting as of financial year 2018. Therewith E.ON strives for a payout ratio in line with relevant peers. E.ON will specify the payout ratio together with its financial figures for the year 2017.
For financial year 2017, it is still intended to propose the distribution of a fixed dividend in the amount of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Alexander Karnick
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 201 184 2838
alexander.karnick@eon.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-184 00
|E-mail:
|info@eon.com
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000ENAG999
|WKN:
|ENAG99
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
599677 08-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
