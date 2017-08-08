DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG enters into finance agreement with European Investment Bank
2017. augusztus 08., kedd, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing
Berlin, August 8, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology and the European Investment Bank (EIB) today entered into a financing agreement according to which the EIB will provide a loan of up to EUR 35 million to MagForce AG. Up to EUR 10 million will be available for disbursement from signature of the agreement. Further EUR 25 million may be drawn in up to four tranches within the next 36 months based on prior achievements of, among other things, certain operational milestones. There is no obligation to call these tranches and no obligation to pay any commitment interest. Each tranche must be repaid five years after drawdown.
The loan aims to enhance MagForce"s financial capabilities and will be used for the roll-out of MagForce"s NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain cancer across Europe. It will also support the development and global commercialisation of prostate cancer solutions and MagForce"s next generation NanoTherm.
- End of Insider Information -
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
Contact:
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President
Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
598597 08-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
