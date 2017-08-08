DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing





Berlin, August 8, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology and the European Investment Bank (EIB) today entered into a financing agreement according to which the EIB will provide a loan of up to EUR 35 million to MagForce AG. Up to EUR 10 million will be available for disbursement from signature of the agreement. Further EUR 25 million may be drawn in up to four tranches within the next 36 months based on prior achievements of, among other things, certain operational milestones. There is no obligation to call these tranches and no obligation to pay any commitment interest. Each tranche must be repaid five years after drawdown.

The loan aims to enhance MagForce"s financial capabilities and will be used for the roll-out of MagForce"s NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain cancer across Europe. It will also support the development and global commercialisation of prostate cancer solutions and MagForce"s next generation NanoTherm.

