DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG: Results of the extension phase of the exploratory phase Ib/IIa study in HIV
2017. augusztus 08., kedd, 17:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study results
Insider information pursuant to Section 17 MAR
- Sustained increases in activation of important immune cells (CD4 and CD8 T cells) were observed throughout the dosing period of 24 weeks.
- Lefitolimod triggered maturation of other important immune cells (B cells) towards antibody-producing cells.
- After interruption of ART, one of the nine patients who participated in that study part showed viral control for more than 20 weeks, whereas the interval until viral rebound is generally two weeks.
- The intervention had no detectable effects on the size of viral reservoir in peripheral blood in the total study population of 12 patients, which was defined as the primary endpoint of the extension phase of the study.
- 24 weeks of lefitolimod treatment was safe and well tolerated in HIV patients on ART, corroborating the favourable safety profile already seen in cancer patients.
In summary these data suggest - although lefitolimod alone on top of ART did not show the desired effect on the viral reservoir - lefitolimod could be an important combination partner for other interventions aiming at HIV cure, such as monoclonal antibodies or vaccines.
Contact
Note about risk for future predictions
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
599813 08-Aug-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]