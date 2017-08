DGAP-Ad-hoc: SGL CARBON SE / Key word(s): Disposal





SGL CARBON SE: SGL Group signs agreement to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to Triton





08-Aug-2017 / 18:27 CET/CEST





SGL Group signs agreement to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to Triton





Enterprise value of 250 million euros agreed - translating into cash proceeds of more than 230 million euros



Transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017





Wiesbaden, August 8, 2017. Today, SGL Carbon Holdings BV, a subsidiary of SGL Carbon SE, signed the sale and purchase agreement to sell SGL Group"s cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to funds advised by Triton ("Triton"). The two parties have agreed on an enterprise value (cash and debt free) of 250 million euros, which, after deduction of standard debt-like items (mainly pension provisions) as well as other customary adjustments, results in cash proceeds of more than 230 million euros. The final proceeds will be determined based on the balance sheet at closing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, mainly relating to antitrust approvals. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter 2017.





Triton seeks to invest in and support the positive development of medium-sized businesses headquartered in Europe, focusing on businesses in the Industrial, Business Services and Consumer/Health sectors. The 31 companies currently in Triton"s portfolio have combined sales of around 14.4 billion euros and around 89,000 employees.





Following the closing of the transaction, approximately 30 employees in Germany and 600 employees in Poland, who are based at the two production facilities in Nowy Sacz and Raciborz, will move from SGL Group to their new owner.





The sale will result in a book profit of approx. 130 million euros in the current fiscal year of SGL Group.





As previously outlined, the proceeds will be used to pay back debt.





