1. Details of issuer



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



Peter-Müller-Straße 12



40468 Düsseldorf



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Albert Frère (Geburtsdatum / date of birth: 04.02.1926) / The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust

Montreal

Canada



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Aug 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.002 %

0 %

3.002 %

192495476

Previous notification

n.a. %

n.a. %

n.a. %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0006602006



5779088

%

3.002 %

Total

5779088

3.002 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust

%

%

%

Pansolo Holding Inc

%

%

%

Power Corporation of Canada

%

%

%

171263 Canada Inc

%

%

%

Power Financial Corporation

%

%

%

Power Financial Europe BV

%

%

%

Parjointco NV

%

%

%

Pargesa Holding SA

%

%

%

Pargesa Netherlands BV

%

%

%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

%

%

%

GBL Verwaltung SA

%

%

%

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.

3.002 %

%

%









M. Albert Frère

%

%

%

Stichting AK Frère-Bourgeois

%

%

%

Financiere de la Sambre SA

%

%

%

Erbe SA

%

%

%

Loverval Finance SA

%

%

%

Kermadec SA

%

%

%

Parjointco NV

%

%

%

Pargesa Holding SA

%

%

%

Pargesa Netherlands BV

%

%

%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

%

%

%

GBL Verwaltung SA

%

%

%

Oliver Capital S.à.r.l.

3.002 %

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





