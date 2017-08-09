DGAP-AFR: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. augusztus 09., szerda, 14:47





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


09.08.2017 / 14:47


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017
German: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/zwischenberichte
English: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/interim-reports













09.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Mainzer Landstraße 16

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




600075  09.08.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=600075&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum