DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017

German: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/zwischenberichte

English: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/interim-reports





