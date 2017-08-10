DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Next tranche share repurchase program





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase



QIAGEN N.V. will execute the share repurchase program which was announced

by an ad hoc announcement dated April 27, 2016. In the time period between

August 10 until September 20, 2017, at the latest, a tranche of up to three

million common shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to

USD 60 million (or the equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case without

ancillary purchasing costs) shall be repurchased exclusively on the

electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The

maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will

not exceed the average closing price for the last five trading days prior

to the day of purchase on the on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.



The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold the shares in treasury in

order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration plans.

The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the Supervisory

Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting

on June 21, 2016 to acquire own shares.



The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of QIAGEN

N.V. through a financial institution commissioned by the Company. The

financial institution will decide on the timing of the share purchase

independently, without being influenced by the Company.



The tranche of the share repurchase program will be implemented in

accordance with the trading terms of Article 5 Section (1), (2) and (6) of

the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052.

In accordance with said EU Regulations, no purchase price may be paid that

exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest current

independent bid on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The higher of both values

is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of

shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange may be acquired. The average daily

volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded on the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the twenty stock exchange trading days

preceding the date of the purchase.



The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in

line with applicable statutory regulations.



The transactions will be announced in a manner compliant with the

requirements of Art. 2, Para. 3 of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052

no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion.



In addition, QIAGEN N.V. will provide regular updates on the progress of

the share repurchase program at www.qiagen.com.



Venlo, August 9, 2017



The Managing Board



