Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase

QIAGEN N.V. will execute the share repurchase program which was announced
by an ad hoc announcement dated April 27, 2016. In the time period between
August 10 until September 20, 2017, at the latest, a tranche of up to three
million common shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to
USD 60 million (or the equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case without
ancillary purchasing costs) shall be repurchased exclusively on the
electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The
maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will
not exceed the average closing price for the last five trading days prior
to the day of purchase on the on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold the shares in treasury in
order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration plans.
The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the Supervisory
Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting
on June 21, 2016 to acquire own shares.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of QIAGEN
N.V. through a financial institution commissioned by the Company. The
financial institution will decide on the timing of the share purchase
independently, without being influenced by the Company.

The tranche of the share repurchase program will be implemented in
accordance with the trading terms of Article 5 Section (1), (2) and (6) of
the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052.
In accordance with said EU Regulations, no purchase price may be paid that
exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest current
independent bid on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The higher of both values
is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of
shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange may be acquired. The average daily
volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the twenty stock exchange trading days
preceding the date of the purchase.

The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in
line with applicable statutory regulations.

The transactions will be announced in a manner compliant with the
requirements of Art. 2, Para. 3 of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052
no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion.

In addition, QIAGEN N.V. will provide regular updates on the progress of
the share repurchase program at www.qiagen.com.

Venlo, August 9, 2017

The Managing Board

Contacts:

QIAGEN



















Investor Relations
Public Relations
John Gilardi+49 2103 29Dr. Thomas Theuringer+49 2103 29

11711
11826


e-mail: pr@qiagen.com
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com




























Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
