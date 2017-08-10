DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2017 / 18:59


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2017
German: https://www.alstria.de/fileadmin/user_upload_de/Investors/Reports/D_alstria_H1_2017.pdf
English: https://www.alstria.com/fileadmin/user_upload_en/Financial_Reports/E_alstria_H1_2017.pdf













Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Bäckerbreitergang 75

20355 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
