DGAP-News: Drillisch AG with successful first half of 2017
2017. augusztus 09., szerda, 21:54
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Drillisch AG with successful first half of 2017
- MVNO subscribers +26.9% to 3.71 million (H1-2016: 2.92 million)
- Service revenue +17.7% to 307.8 million euros (H1-2016: 261.6 million euros)
- EBITDA (adjusted) +44.9% to 74.0 million euros (H1-2016: 51.1 million euros)
- Outlook 2017 confirmed: EBITDA increase to 160-170 million euros expected
Subscribers:
Service revenues:
Pure MBA gross service revenue (i.e. including customer benefits) rose by EUR83.5 million (+42.6%) to EUR279.6 million (HY1 2016: EUR196.0 million). Adjusted for customer benefits (= cost of sales), the MBA net service revenue rose by EUR60.9 million (+35.4%) to EUR233.3 million (HY1 2016: EUR172.3 million).
The decline in overall revenue by 8.8% to EUR311.3 million (HY1 2016: EUR341.3 million) is a consequence of the restructuring of our subsidiary Phone House. The revenues from the low-margin distribution business (the commission-based brokerage of network operator contracts, including the related hardware business), which has in the meantime been sold, were included in Other Revenues last year.
EBITDA:
Consolidated profit:
Outlook
Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison HY1 2017 v. HY1 2016
Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison Q2 2017 v. Q2 2016
* In Q II 2017 adjusted for professional expenses arising from the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE.
** In Q II 2017 adjusted for professional expenses arising from the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE as well as expenses arising from cash settlements paid to bond creditors in the context of conversions of convertible bonds.
*** In Q II 2017 adjusted for professional expenses arising from the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE as well as expenses arising from cash settlements paid to bond creditors in the context of conversions of convertible bonds and the tax effects arising from these adjustments.
The complete quarterly report will be made available on the Company"s home page on 10 August 2017.
Maintal, 9 August 2017
Drillisch AG
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@drillisch.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
