DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: In the first six months of 2017, PNE WIND achieved significant progress in its domestic and foreign wind farm projects
2017. augusztus 10., csütörtök, 08:00
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Corporate News
In the first six months of 2017, PNE WIND achieved significant progress in its domestic and foreign wind farm projects
- European wind farm portfolio being expanded
- Wind farms with a nominal output of 94 MW under construction in Germany and France
- Positive earnings contributions due to bonus payments from the 2016 portfolio sale expected in the third quarter
Development of onshore wind farms is on schedule
With the scheduled completion of the "Windpark Altenbruch" repowering project, the last two wind power turbines for the 142 MW project portfolio, which was sold last year, were commissioned.
In addition, WKN AG had a major success in the USA shortly after the balance sheet date. In July, the PNE WIND subsidiary announced the sale of the project rights in the 80 megawatt wind farm "Vivaldi Springtime" to Pattern Development.
Offshore successes
"PNE WIND is progressing according to plan. In the first six months of 2017, we achieved significant progress and sales results for onshore and offshore wind farm projects. Foreign countries are playing an increasingly important role," comments Markus Lesser, Chief Executive Officer of the PNE WIND Group. "We plan to further strengthen our competitiveness and that of our projects in the upcoming months. Another objective is to develop new, promising markets in growth regions."
Results of the first half year of 2017 and outlook
In the first six months of 2017, the Group generated sales of euro 39.5 million (prior year: euro 44.8 million), total aggregate output of euro 50.0 million (prior year: euro 61.1 million), operating profit (EBIT) of euro -5.0 million (prior year: euro -1.4 million) and undiluted earnings per share of euro -0.08 (prior year: euro -0.10). With a strong equity ratio of 52.59 percent (previous year: 31.71 percent) and high liquidity amounting to euro 122.1 million as at June 30, 2017, the PNE WIND Group is in a good position on the market
Forecast confirmed
For the 2017 full year, the Board of Management confirms its forecast and, as before, expects a consolidated Group EBIT in the range of euro 0 to euro 15 million. In spite of required investments in the future, the Company expects to achieve positive results in the 2017 financial year.
The 2017 half year financial report of PNE WIND AG is available on the company"s website www.pnewind.com in the section "Investor Relations" as of today.
