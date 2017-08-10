DGAP-News: First Sensor AG: First Sensor on track with revenue and earnings after first six months / more dynamic second half of year
First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products customer-specific solutions on the growth market of sensor technology, has closed the first half of 2017 in line with expectations. Revenue amounted to EUR 34.6 million in the second quarter (same quarter of previous year: EUR 38.4 million), bringing it to a total of EUR 68.9 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 75.9 million; down 9.2%). The decline was caused by the expiry of a major order in the Mobility target market and product postponements by two key customers in the Medical target market. As expected, the lower level of revenue had an impact on earnings. In conjunction with stock clearances, EBIT amounted to EUR 1.6 million in the second quarter and EUR 3.4 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 5.5 million). This corresponds to an EBIT margin after six months of 4.9%. Net profit after taxes amounted to EUR 2.1 million for the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 4.2 million). This corresponds to earnings per share in circulation of EUR 0.19 (previous year: EUR 0.38).
"Our business progressed in line with planning in the first half of 2017," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "For the second half of the year we expect a more dynamic business performance, which is backed up by the incoming orders in the second quarter. Overall, we are therefore confident that we will be able to achieve our revenue targets for fiscal 2017 of revenue in the range of EUR 140 to 145 million." First Sensor is also optimistic with regard to profitability: "We further improved our profitability even at a lower revenue level. Our gross margin rose to 52.73% in the first half of the year (previous year: 51.08%) We therefore consider ourselves to be on track in terms of our earnings, too, and are aiming to achieve an EBIT margin between 5% and 6% at the end of the year," adds CFO Mathias Gollwitzer.
The rise in working capital and the lower operating earnings also led to a reduction in operating cash flow to half the previous year"s level at EUR 1.8 million. Cash flow from investing activities increased significantly to EUR -5.0 million in the first half of the year and is expected to reach a similar level in the second half, too. Cash flow from financing activities once again consists of scheduled repayments only. The high level of investment is also the reason why free cash flow for the first half of 2017 was negative at EUR -3.2 million (previous year: EUR +1.5 million).
Regarding the further prospects for the current fiscal year, Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, CFO of First Sensor AG, says: "We expect a more dynamic business performance in the second half of the year. This is confirmed by incoming orders of EUR 44.4 million in the second quarter and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 as of June 30, 2017." The Executive Board is therefore confirming its forecast of revenue of EUR 140 to 145 million in 2017 with an EBIT margin of 5% to 6%. It is confident that First Sensor is on the right track and is continuing to aim for average growth of around 10% in the medium term while gradually increasing the EBIT margin to 10%.
The semi-annual report as at June 30, 2017, is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the website. The results will be explained in a live presentation at 10:00 a.m. today. This presentation will then be made available as a webcast. http://firstsensor100817-live.audio-webcast.com
About First Sensor AG
Disclaimer
