10.08.2017 / 09:26


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2017
German: https://www.bhw.de/docs/Zwischenbericht_17.pdf













Language: English
Company: BHW Bausparkasse AG

Lubahnstraße 2

31789 Hameln

Germany
Internet: www.bhw.de





 
