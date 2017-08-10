DGAP-DD: ad pepper media International N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Euro Serve Media GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Oschmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ad pepper media International N.V.


b) LEI

52990050T51W55KK4X45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0000238145


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.60 EUR 49920.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.6000 EUR 49920.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt, XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
