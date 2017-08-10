







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Gerhard

Last name(s):

Burkhardt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Incorrect order confirmation of the bank



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.79197 EUR





52467.15 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.79197 EUR





52467.15 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



