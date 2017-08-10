DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





10.08.2017 / 14:19





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 01 August 2017 until and including 09 August 2017,

a number of 145,676 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

01.08.2017

2,559

182.3640

02.08.2017

5,000

184.8542

03.08.2017

10,000

183.7253

04.08.2017

7,216

184.0583

07.08.2017

5,000

186.1344

08.08.2017

20,000

185.6208

09.08.2017

95,901

181.7627



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 09 August 2017 amounts to 1,379,529 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 10 August 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

