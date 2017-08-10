DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





10.08.2017 / 16:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017

German: http://ir.jost-world.com/websites/jost_world/German/2500/publikationen.html

English: http://ir.jost-world.com/websites/jost_world/English/2500/publications.html





10.08.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

