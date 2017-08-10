DGAP-AFR: JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017
German: http://ir.jost-world.com/websites/jost_world/German/2500/publikationen.html
English: http://ir.jost-world.com/websites/jost_world/English/2500/publications.html













Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
