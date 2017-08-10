

Transfer rumors about the BVB player Ousmane Dembélé





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") has held a meeting with the catalan football club FC Barcelona about a possible transfer of BVB player Ousmane Dembélé ("player") to FC Barcelona.



In this meeting, the representatives of FC Barcelona have submitted a bid which, however, did not correspond to the player"s extraordinary footballing value and status as well as to the current econonomic market situation of the European transfer market. BVB therefore rejected this offer.



As there is no other offer from FC Barcelona to date, a transfer of the player to FC Barcelona is at present not more than likely.



Dortmund, 10. August 2017





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













